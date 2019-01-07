Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: Irrfan Khan turns 52 today. The hardworking actor is best known for his intense and strong roles in the film industry. The actor leaves no chance of testing his talent and always perform roles that are out of his comfort zone. Irrfan Khan has a massive fan following and fulfils their expectations in every form.

Happy Birthday Irrfan Khan: Irrfan Khan is known as the most innovative actor in the Bollywood industry. Irrfan Khan has finally turned 52 today and never leaves a chance of introducing new content in the industry. The hardworking actor is largely famous for his outstanding performance in his films. His strong or bold nature, dialogue delivering time, acting skills is something that makes him a star of Bollywood. The most praised thing about the actor is his habit of coming out of his comfort zone and indulging endlessly into the character on screens.

He majorly opts for featuring in movies that depict real-life issues, which actually connects to the audience in the first instance. It can also be said that Irrfan Khan is the master of all jacks and very well introduces his own part in the scripts he is playing on-screens. The actor kills everyone with his intense looks and normally opts for strong or intense roles in his films. On his birthday let us go through some of his hit movies.

Here is a list of Irrfan Khan’s must-watch movies–

1- Life in a Metro

2- Hindi Medium

3-Paan Singh Tomar

4- The Lunchbox

5- The Namesake

