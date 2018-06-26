Arjun Kapoor has turned 33 today, June 26. From Ishaqbaaz to Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor is one of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood industry. Take a look at the 5 best movies of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor.

Heartthrob Arjun Kapoor turns 33 today, June 26! The Mubarakan actor started his acting career back in 2012 with Habib Faisal’s Ishaqzaade starring Parineeti Chopra after working as an assistant director and producer for movies like Wanted and Kal Ho Naa Ho. Born and brought up in Mumbai to the famous Bollywood film producer, Boney Kapoor and entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor. Chiraag of Kapoor khandaan is often seen bonding up with uncle Anil Kapoor, cousins Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.

Ishaqzaade

Release date: 11 May 2012 (India)

Director: Habib Faisal

Producer: Aditya Chopra

Production company: Yash Raj Films

Gunday

Release date: 14 February 2014 (India)

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Budget: 51 crores INR

Music director: Sohail Sen, Julius Packiam

2 States

Release date: 18 April 2014 (India)

Director: Abhishek Verman

Screenplay: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Verman, Hussain Dalal

Music director: Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani

Ki & Ka

Release date: 1 April 2016 (India)

Director: R. Balki

Producers: R. Balki, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Sunil Lulla, RK Damani

Music director: Meet Bros, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Mithoon, Ilaiyaraaja

Half Girlfriend

Release date: 19 May 2017 (India)

Director: Mohit Suri

Box office: est. ₹86–90 crore

Screenplay: Reema Kagti, Tushar Hiranandani, Ishita Moitra

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Namaste England on October 19, 2016. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the romantic comedy written by Dhaval Gada will star Parineeti Chopra and Shreya Mehta. As per sources, the movie is a sequel of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namaste London.

Even the director of the movie Vipul Amrutlal Shah in an interview was quoted saying that the Namaste England team has moved from Amritsar to Ludhiana and Patiala. The movie is being shot at 75 locations across three cities of Punjab. They will also shoot in Dhaka, Brussels, Paris and final destination of the set will be London. That will how the love story will progress, further said Shah.

ALSO WATCH: Arjun Kapoor & Anil Kapoor FUNNY Moments At Mubarakan Promotions

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More