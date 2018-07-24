Happy Birthday Iulia Vantur: Bollywood diva Iulia Vantur is celebrating her 38th birthday today on July 24th, 2018. Apart from winning the hearts of Bollywood insiders, Iulia has rose to fame with songs like Aap Se Mausiiquii along with Himesh Reshammiya, Harjai along with Maniesh Paul and Selfish and Party Chale On along with Atif Aslam and Mika Singh respectively in Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

From charming the audience with her grace and charm to winning hearts with her soulful voice, Iulia Vantur has risen the popularity charts in India in absolutely no time. Apart from featuring in the top music charts with her latest release Selfish and Party Chale On, Iulia has also carved a special place in the Bollywood industry due to her special bond with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. One look at her Instagram profile and one can gauge that the diva exudes confidence, grace and charm.

Although Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have never really admitted their relationship, the paparazzi’s photos, Iulia’s closeness with Salman’s family and close friends and their outright support for each other speak of a different story.

Speaking about her bond with a leading daily, Iulia stated that she never really talks about him because she keeps her personal life to herself as it is the only area that one should keep sacred. It is something that should be kept between them and their loved ones because they are those things are so precious that one wants to protect them.

However, in the latest interview with a leading daily, she added that the fact that she is known only as Salman Khan’s friend does not bother her as it is, in fact, an honour for her. She added that when she came to India, she had no plans to work but it just happened. It started with the song O Teri with Himesh Reshammiya and then things started happening.

Check out 10 photos of Iulia Vantur that redefine grace and charm:

