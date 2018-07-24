From charming the audience with her grace and charm to winning hearts with her soulful voice, Iulia Vantur has risen the popularity charts in India in absolutely no time. Apart from featuring in the top music charts with her latest release Selfish and Party Chale On, Iulia has also carved a special place in the Bollywood industry due to her special bond with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. One look at her Instagram profile and one can gauge that the diva exudes confidence, grace and charm.
Although Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have never really admitted their relationship, the paparazzi’s photos, Iulia’s closeness with Salman’s family and close friends and their outright support for each other speak of a different story.
Speaking about her bond with a leading daily, Iulia stated that she never really talks about him because she keeps her personal life to herself as it is the only area that one should keep sacred. It is something that should be kept between them and their loved ones because they are those things are so precious that one wants to protect them.
However, in the latest interview with a leading daily, she added that the fact that she is known only as Salman Khan’s friend does not bother her as it is, in fact, an honour for her. She added that when she came to India, she had no plans to work but it just happened. It started with the song O Teri with Himesh Reshammiya and then things started happening.
Check out 10 photos of Iulia Vantur that redefine grace and charm:
People will always talk around, they will have their own perspective. Respect it but what u should always listen is your heart. Trust yourself, your feelings, your inner voice! #believeinyourself #followyourheart #mind #bereal #love #enjoy #yourself #share #friends #life #beautiful #outfit #lehenga # @seemakhan76 @taras84 📷
Incep saptamana cu un zambet discret, poate la final vom rade in hohote. Cert este ca vom invata lucruri noi. Sa facem din saptamana asta una cu adevarat frumoasa! Despre noile mele experiente aflati in numarul din aprilie al revistei @vivaromania I start my week with a subtle smile maybe at the end of it we will burst out laughing. Definitely we will learn new things so let’s make this week a beautiful one. Enjoy it! @andramanea MUA @adonisenache hair 😘🙏🏼