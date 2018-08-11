Happy birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood diva, who is known for her sexy dance moves turns 33 today! The Sri Lankan beauty was last seen in Remo D'Souza's Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. Bollywood actor is currently busy shooting for Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming project Drive.

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez turns 33 today! The gorgeous lady made her Bollywood debut with a fantasy drama Aladin. Sujoy Ghosh directorial Aladin starred Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Victor Banerjee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sahil Khan. She came to limelight after her psychological thriller Mohit Suri’s Murder 2 starring Emraan Hashmi in 2011. Born and brought in a multi-ethnic family, Fernandez was a television reporter in Sri Lanka. Vogue Beauty Awards winners, the star is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bollywood projects. The actor is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Drive. Tarun Mansukhani directorial is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Made under the banners of Dharma Production, Drive will hit the theatres on September 7, this year.

Take a look at the best 6 movies of Dishoom star:

Race 3

Release date: 15 June 2018 (India)

Director: Remo D’Souza

Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem

Judwaa 2

Release date: 29 September 2017 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher

Brothers

Release date: 14 August 2015 (India)

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Shefali Shah

Kick

Release date: 25 July 2014 (India)

Director: Sajid Nadiadwala

Cast: Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddique, Mithun Chakraborty, Archana Puran Singh

Race 2

Release date: 25 January 2013 (India)

Director: Mustan Burmawalla

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ameesha Patel, Aditya Pancholi

Murder 2

Release date: 8 July 2011 (India)

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Prashant Narayanan, Sulagna Panigrahi

