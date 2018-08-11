Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: As Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez rings in her 33rd birthday on August 11, here are 5 photos that reflect her love for pole dancing. The diva has previously charmed the audience with her breathtaking pole dancing moves in songs like A Gentleman's Patralekha and Race 3's Heeriye.

From winning the title of Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and representing the country at Miss Universe the same year to ruling over the hearts of millions with her stint in Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez has come a long way with her sheer hard work and determination. Be it charming the audience with her performance in films like Housefull 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, A Gentleman and Baaghi 2 to sweeping the audience off their feet with her super-hit chartbusters, the diva has made her way on top of the ladder and shines through as one of the leading actors of the Indian Film Industry.

With this, the diva is also known to inspire her fans towards fitness with her fun and interesting pole dancing routines. Reflecting her passion for the pole dancing, Jacqueline makes sure to share her sizzling dance moves with her fans on her social media handles.

🦋 @lanaroxy A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

‘Yogini’ with @lanaroxy ⭐️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:56am PST

💪 #polefitness @lanaroxy A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Speaking about her passion for pole dancing, her pole dance instructor Roksolana Chubenko credited the rising popularity of pole dancing to the diva. In an interview with a leading daily, Roksolana stated that since Jacqueline has taken up pole dancing, people have started resonating pole dancing as a regular fitness regime. She added that Jackie has come a long way as she performs various moves which people with years of training find difficult to perform.

Reinstating Jacqueline’s commitment towards the dance form, she stated that even on days when the diva is bruised, she does not want to miss a single class. Concluding the same, she said that all that twirling on the pole requires a lot of core strength and Jacqueline’s dedication to learning is something she absolutely adores.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More