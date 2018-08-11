Happy Birthday Jacqueline Fernandez: Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez, who has charmed the audience with her sizzling dance moves on songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Ek do teen, is ringing in her 33nd birthday today. On her special day, here is a list of songs that will definitely make you groove.

From making her Bollywood debut with Aladin and rising to fame with films like Murder 2, Housefull 2, Roy, Judwaa 2 and her latest Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has carved out a special place for herself in the Bollywood industry despite being an outsider. Be it her acting or dancing skills to an undeniable charm and persona, Jacqueline has shined through as one of the leading actors of B’town. On the occasion of her 33nd birthday on August 11, 2018, here is a list of her songs that made their way right at the top of the chartbusters and continue to make us groove to their beats.

1. Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

You saw it coming, didn’t you? Sung by Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros, this Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer is a hot favourite of the audience.

2. Lat Lag Gaye

Sung by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade, Lat Lag Gayi from Race 3 features the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and her co-star Saif Ali Khan.

3. Hangover

Featuring one of the most loved on-screen jodis- Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Hangover from the film Kick had to find itself on top of the list.

4. Lift Teri Bandh Hai

Remaking a classic is never an easy task. However, the remake of the classic track Lift Teri Bandh Hai managed to make a cut and is undoubtedly one of the favourite party song of all times.

5. Ek Do Teen

Speaking about the classics, Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen was recreated by none other than the very beautiful Jacqueline for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2.

6. Beat Pe Booty

Giving a tough competition to Tiger Shroff in terms of dancing, Jacqueline Fernandez mesmerised one and all with her sexy moves on Beat Pe Booty from the film A Flying Jatt.

7. Chandralekha

Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Jonita Gandhi, Chandralekha features the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the song, the diva can be seen mesmerising her fans with her sexy pole dancing.

8. Sooraj Dooba Hai

Crooned by Arijit Singh and Aditi Singh Sharma, Sooraj Dooba Hai features the young and vivacious Jacqueline along with Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.

9. Bandook Meri Laila

Featuring the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Sidharth, Bandook Meri Laila is from the film A Gentleman and has been sung by Ash King, Jigar Saraiya, Raftaar along with Sidharth Malhotra.

10. GF BF

Making heads turn with her sizzling dance moves and amazing chemistry with Sooraj Pancholi, GF BF, sung by Gurinder Seagal and Jacqueline, shined through as one of the top chartbusters of 2016.

