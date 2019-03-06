Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor turns a year older today and the beauty queen has all the right reasons to celebrate her birthday. Janhvi Kapoor is counted amongst the allrounders of the industry who not only proves herself in her fashion sense but also excels in her acting skills.

Bollywood hottie Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most alluring actors of the B-town and today the beauty queen turns 22. Janhvi is best known for sparkling her hotness on the Internet, with her breathtaking looks and attires. Currently, the actor is very busy reading the scripts of her upcoming project. The Internet sensation is known for her stunning dresses and is said that she is following the footsteps of her sister Sonam Kapoor, in terms of flaunting her ravishing looks. Janhvi has a huge fan base and keeps on giving major fashion goals to her fans with the help of her stylist Tanya Ghavri. Trying different looks and avatars, Janhvi likes to experiment and carries stylish outfits with utmost grace and glamour. Janhvi’s fashion game is on a different level and that proves that she is the daughter of Bollywood’s beauty queen Sridevi.

Talking about her professional front, currently, the actor has a packed schedule. Janhvi is all set to star in her upcoming project which is a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena. Gunjan is counted among the first woman Air Force combat pilots, who rescued people from Kargil War in 1999. Janhvi has also started shooting for the film with costars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. Not only this, but she has also signed Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy film Rooh-Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Dhawan. Here are some breathtaking fashion moments of the actor that will prove that the actor is a fashionista.

