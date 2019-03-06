Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood beauty turns a year older today i.e. March 6. Uncle Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a heart-warming post for the star-kid who is celebrating her 22nd birthday. In the post, he reveals how she inspires him and how proud he is of Sridevi's elder daughter. Janhvi lauded her birthday with family in Varanasi.

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Dhadak girl and Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor has gone spiritual way to celebrate her 22nd birthday with his family in Varanasi. She visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and attended Ganga Arti with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor. On her special day, Anil Kapoor, who was recently seen in films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamal took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of his niece, Janhvi who is currently busy shooting for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic titled Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor has successfully made her way into Bollywood, wrote Anil Kapoor in his latest post. He further added by writing that journey has been inspiring him. He also said that it is the beginning of her journey and he is proud of her.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak which was the sequel of Marathi film Sairat. She was seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother, Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi Kapoor will soon feature in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film Takht, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. Shashank Khaitan’s Rannbhoomi, Dostana 2, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project are some upcoming films of Dhadak actor.

Take a sneak peek into the heart-warming post of Anil Kapoor for Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday:

