Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday last night with father Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Varanasi. The actor is shooting for her upcoming film Kargil Girl in Varanasi. Photos from the birthday celebration are going viral on social media.

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: After an impressive debut with Dhadak last year, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has proved that she is here and here to stay. The actor is ringing in her 22nd birthday today and social media is flooded with wishes for the young actor from celebrities as well as fans. As she shoots for her upcoming film Kargil Girl in Varanasi, Janhvi celebrated her special day with father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor last night.

In the photos that are circulating on social media, Jahnvi can be seen cutting the cake with a sword and looks at bliss with her family. The Kargil Girl actor also shared a photo of her father on her official Instagram’s story in which he can be seen holding a pack of chocolates. In the post, Janhvi added the caption ‘Best gift ever’ and we are sure all foodies and chocolate lovers would agree to it.

Thanking everybody for their lovely birthday wishes and expressing gratitude for everything in life, Janhvi shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen taking a boat ride along the ghats of Varanasi. Speaking about her intimate birthday celebration, Janhvi told an entertainment portal that they drove to Varanasi after the day’s work so that she could see the Ganga aarti and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

She added that just like her mother Sridevi, she also wanted to go to Tirupati on her birthday but missed it since the arrangements could not be made. However, she revealed that she might go there next week. Along with Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More