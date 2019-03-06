Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood 's next-gen star Janhvi Kapoor has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, actors Sonam Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have wished the actor on social media. Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Kargil Girl.

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut last year with the film Dhadak, has emerged as one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. Daughter of late veteran actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, not just her fans but also Bollywood celebrities are showering the actor with love and praises.

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo on her official Instagram account and wished her cousin sister a very Happy birthday. In the photo shared by Sonam, she can be seen holding little Janhvi in her arms. Responding to the adorable post, Janhvi commented on the post that she loves Sonam. The next gen star Sara Ali Khan, who is often pitted against Janhvi Kapoor, also shared a throwback photo on her official Instagram account’s story to wish her a happy birthday. With this, she wished her a wonderful year ahead.

Take a look at the celebrity birthday wishes for Janhvi Kapoor here-

Post her debut in Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for her next release Gunjan Saxena’s biopic Kargil Girl. In the film, she will be seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Slated to hit the theatrical screens in 2020, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Here’s how fans are wishing Janhvi Kapoor’s on her special day:

