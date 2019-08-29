Anushka Sen the child artist and sensation on the internet. Today, wished birthday to her best friend Jannat Zubair by posting a cute compilation of video on Instagram.

Anushka Sen, the teenage star who has a million number of followers on social media and is famous because of her TikTok videos and her cuteness. The 17-year-old has been on TV shows like Baal Veer, Jhansi Ki Rani, Internet Vala Love, and Devo Ke Dev Mahadev. Apart from acting, Anushka is a dancer too.

Anushka is closest to her TV star friend Jannat Zubair who is also famous on social media because of her musically on TikTok. Today, Anushka uploaded a video of her on Instagram to wish her close friend Jannat, it was indeed a beautiful compilation of video and the best way to wish birthday to your closed ones.

Anushka also wrote a beautiful message for her best friend Jannat and said that she is a sweet little bean and she is grateful to have her as a best friend and got emotional while writing it and said that they share a beautiful and strong bond. She also said that she loves making video clips of her and loves to dance with her.

Jannat Zubair also replied to her sweet message and video that this was the best and the sweetest wish and said she loves her a lot. Jannat has also been on many TV shows like Kashi, Phulwa, Bharat ka Veer Putra, and Tu Aashiqui.

Currently, Anushka and Jannat are pretty much active and hot on Tik Tok and in future we will get to see a lot of them together and their cute videos. These two are the most searched child actresses on Tik-Tok and social media.

