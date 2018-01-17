Poet, lyricist and and writer Javed Akhtar, who has given us beautiful and soulful songs from the past so many years is turning a year older today. On his birthday, lets have a look at some heartfelt songs penned by the legendary writer on his special day. The veteran poet has been giving us some beautiful songs by giving magical words to the songs.

Be it a motivational song like ‘Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi’ to a soothing 'Kal Ho Na Ho' title track, he knows how to pen down the most perfect lyrics according to the script

Javed Akhtar, a writer, a poet and a lyricist. He is a living legend who is not only a true artist but actually has the power to make us cry through his heart wrenching lyrics. The veteran poet has been giving us some beautiful songs by giving magical words to the songs. May it be a romantic song, an inspirational song or a heartbreak song, Javed Akhtar has penned some soulful songs which we have been listening to since many years. Javed Akhtar is one man who has the magical power of adding deepest of emotions in words.

Be it a motivational song like ‘Yun Hi Chala Chal Rahi’ to a soothing ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ title track, he knows how to pen down the most perfect lyrics according to the script. Javed Akhtar is a nationally acclaimed lyricist, poet, screenwriter, songwriter, and a charmer of hearts. Javed Akhtar even wrote the legendry classic Sholay and has written many such beautiful films. His poems from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara are cherished by people of all age groups. On his 73nd birthday today, let’s recall some of the most heart-melting lyrics written by Javed Akhtar.

Ek Ladki ko Dekha: 1942 A Love Story

Do Pal Ruka: Veer Zara

Kal Ho Na Ho: Kal Ho Na Ho

Tum Ho Toh: Rock On

Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera: Swades

Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya

In Lamho Ke Daaman Mein: Jodha Akhbar

Shaam Bhi Koi: Aisha

Iktara: Wake Up Sid

Tumhi Dekho Na: Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna