Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: The poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 74th birthday. Throughout his professional career, he is unbeatable in composing beautiful words for various films. From Sholay, Deewar to 1942 Love Story, the poet-lyricist has proved his presence in Bollywood as a magician of words.

Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Bollywood popular poet-lyricist, songwriter Javed Akhtarji has turned 74 on his birthday. Throughout his professional career, the legendary songwriter has given an enormous list of classic songs. He has written various songs for several movies such as Sholay, Deewar, Trishul which are in itself a cult. Not just his songs, but also shayaris are considered as the valuable legacy for the coming years. Each song is beautifully composed of precious and memorable words for all his fans to cherish for years.

From 90s blockbusters to the twenty-first century, his songs continue to reign in the chartbusters romantic list. Therefore, undoubtedly, he is the king of songwriters, presently. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you a list of 5 songs that he can cast a spell of his words.

Jashn-E-Bahaara, Jodha Akbar

Jashn-e-Bahaara is sung by Javed Ali and composed by AR Rahman perfectly to give justice to Javed Akhtar romantic words.

2. Radha Kaise Na Jale-Lagaan

Again a perfect combo of AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar. Needless to say, they again gave one more hit chartbuster song.

3. Dekha Ek Khwaab, Silsala

This is one of the most-loved romantic of Silsila which is still counted memorable in the chartbuster hit.

4. Sandese Aate Hain, Border

This time, he composed song ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ for the armymen who are waiting for their letters from loved ones.

5. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Aisa Laga- 1942 Love Story

Composed to highlight the beauty of a woman, Javed Akhtar again gave us a cult song picturised on Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala.

A very Happy Birthday to Javed Akhtarji!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More