Veteran actor Jeetendra turned 77 today, Happy birthday to the jumping jack of Bollywood never left any stone unturned to deliver hit movies. He was one of the most desirable actors of the '90s, has a huge fan following across the country. Have a look inside, into the rare pictures of the actor.

The jumping jack of Bollywood turned 77 today, his style of dancing and acting made him all different from others. He was one actor who could pull an all-white outfit perfectly. Very few people know that Jeetendra’s birth name is Ravi Kapoor. His on-screen chemistry with Sridevi, Jaya Prada and Hema Malini is globally famous.

The Legendary actor got hitched with the love of his life Shobha, in the late ’90s, while he was having an active career spanning. Delivering hit Bollywood films Sanjog, Aulad, Majaal, Justice Chaudhry, Mawaali, Himmatwala, Jaani Dushman the actor made a benchmark in the field of acting. Have a look at some of his rare pictures.

Daddy’s little princess Ekta Kapoor is very close to his father. Handling over the responsibilty of Balaji Telefilmsm, Jeetendra made a brief appearance in Ekta’s thriller movie Kucch To Hai, he even shared the big screen with his son Tusshar. The actor even featured himself in over 80 remakes of South films. He was last seen in a guest appearance in On Shanti Om. The vetean actor is now turned to be a grandfather of Laksshya and Ravie.

Jeetendra turned out to be a very successful actor. He has a huge fan base all over the country. An actor so down to earth and humble is rare to find. He has contributed over 3 decades in the film industry, garnered much love for his films.

