Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Jennifer Winget turns a year older and she is super excited for her birthday. The actor is best known for conquering hearts with her phenomenal acting skills in shows like Beyhadh and Bepannaah. She has a huge fan base and regularly updates them with hot and stunning pictures. Have a look:

Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Television actor Jennifer Winget, who is best known to sway her fans with her uber-hot appearance on the screens, is celebrating her birthday today. Just as her earlier birthdays, it seems that this time too the actor will be busy with her work and will be finishing up her current schedules and will have a small celebration with her family and close friends later on. In an interview, the actor revealed her excitement for her birthday and also shared her last year plans. She revealed that she booked an entire bungalow for her friends in Lonavala last year.

She also revealed that it is her friends that do not make her feel old and the major fact that age doesn’t matter. Jennifer has a good name in the industry and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her outstanding acting skills and hot avatar. She commenced her acting career as a child artist and first appeared in Bollywood film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaaya when she was just 12 years old. Post to which she appeared in the film Kuch Na Kaho when she was 14.

The actor was last seen in Tv series Beyhadh in a lead negative role with costars Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani. For her role, she was well appreciated by her fans and the critics and also received many awards for the same.

Jennifer Winget is counted amongst the most talented and stylish actors of the industry as she well proves herself in every role given to her. Starting from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sangam, Dill Mill Gaye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh to Bepannah, the actor has justified every character on-screen with utmost grace and glamour. She is a perfect combination of talent and good looks.

Talking about her fashion statements, the actor never disappoints her fans with her style and always gives major fashion goals with her alluring attires and looks. Rather it is traditional looks or modern day attires, the actor master the talent of dazzling well and garnering attention on social media.

On her birthday, let’s have a look at some sensual pictures of the actor:

