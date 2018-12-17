Bollywood's handsome hunk, John Abraham who has been and still continues to be everyone's favourite turns a year older today. Born on December 17, 1972, the actor will blow the 46th birthday candle this year. Well, John Abraham is no less than a wine that becomes tastier with time. We have seen him evolving his style every few years and have loved it all. One of the hottest male actors of the Indian film industry, John Abraham started the trend of long hair on men in our film industry.

Not just his styling and fashion but also his choice of films changed with years. The hottie started opting for films with more serious storylines. The acting debut of John Abraham shot him to fame as he started off with bold scenes in Jism, which was released in the year 2003. Jism not only gave him popularity but also earned him a Filmfare Best Debut Award nomination. Right after this hit, in the year 2004, John Abraham featured in Dhoom in a negative role, which was again a blockbuster on box-office. Since then, he has been experimenting with the type of roles, be it Baabul or Garam Masala, Taxi No 9211 and Dostana.

Over the years, John Abraham has taught how to be sexy style. From being the bad guy to the gentleman, his looks have everything you need to learn. On the special occasion of his birthday, here are 10 hot and sexy photos of the hunk that will leave you breathless. Take a look!



