Happy Birthday, John Abraham! Today is the birthday of the most celebrated actor in Bollywood that is John Abraham. He is the hunk of Bollywood when it comes to style and sex appeal. The Dhoom villain grabbed attention from his selection of films in Bollywood. The Bollywood actor has done more than 30 films. The heartthrob of Bollywood has given major fitness goals to his fans in his tenure of 20 years career. The films done by John Abraham are extremely unconventional in his choice. John Abraham films have collected good box office collections and embraced his fan following from sensitive issues. John Abraham latest movie was Satyamav Jayate which collected approximately 50 crores on box office. He turned producer lately in his career to make different films for the audience and his first movie was the debut ground for Ayushmaan Khurana in Vicky Donar.

Here are the 5 best movies of the hunk John Abraham which will make you nostalgic and would want to watch them again:

Jism



John Abraham’s debut movie in Bollywood was Jism which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt with Bipasha Basu. Jism collected big numbers and was a hit among fans. John Abraham was nominated for the Best Actor in Filmfare awards. John Abraham was touted as the man who will lead the Bollywood in some style.

Garam Masala



Garam Masala was John Abraham’s big commercial hit which was made on budget of Rs.12 crore and earned approximately 40 crores. Akshay Kumar was the lead actor in the movie with John Abraham, Paresh Rawal played a comic role of a cook in the movie.

Kabul Express



Kabul Express was the unconventional story which was directed by Kabir Khan. Arshad Warsi and John Abraham played the role of a journalist who goes to Kabul to make stories for their channel.

Goal 2007



All the Indian football fans will remember this movie which is the only movie made on football in India. John Abraham played the role of a footballer who wants to play at the top but manages to save his homegrown football club Southall United.

Dhoom



Dhoom movie was the biggest franchise by Yash Raj productions which collected a lot of money at the box office. John Abraham played the role of a villain who steals money for fun. Abhishek Bachchan along with Uday Chopra played the role of Indian cop who tries to catch John Abraham in the end but fails miserably.

