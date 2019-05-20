Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Telugu actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. also known as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. is among the most talented actors who leave no stone unturned to impress fans to the fullest. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today and it seems that more than the actor, his fans are excited and has already made him trend on Twitter #HappyBirthdayNTR. The actor is the grandson of Telugu actor and Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and has carved himself a niche with her power-pack performances and action sequences in the industry. The actor is also known for balancing his professional and personal life well and also manages to give time to his family.
Though the actor is not much active on social media, his Instafeed is filled with his family pictures. The actor has a huge fan base and is also among the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor did his acting debut in the year 1996 in a child artist’s role in Ramayan, for which he also won National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.
Apart from acting, the actor is also a singer and has sung many Telugu songs like Yamadonga, Follow Follow, Raakasi Raakasi, Kantri and has also tried in playback singing for a Kannada song Geleya Geleya from the film Chakravyuha.
The actor is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and his fans go crazy whenever the actor performs on-screen. Moreover, the hardworking actor has also performed many times across the world. He is quite passionate about dancing and many times also called as the allrounder of the industry.
On his birthday, his fans have left no chance and have poured wishes for the actor and have also called him the tiger of the industry. Many female fans have also wished the actor on his birthday and called him the coolest and classiest of all.
