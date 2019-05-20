Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. who is also known as Jr NTR turns a year older today. The actor's fans have created a buzz on Twitter and have already made him trend by pouring a lot of wishes. The actor is among the most lovable stars of the Telugu film industry and proves himself every time he appears on-screen.

Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Telugu actor N. T. Rama Rao Jr. also known as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. is among the most talented actors who leave no stone unturned to impress fans to the fullest. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today and it seems that more than the actor, his fans are excited and has already made him trend on Twitter #HappyBirthdayNTR. The actor is the grandson of Telugu actor and Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and has carved himself a niche with her power-pack performances and action sequences in the industry. The actor is also known for balancing his professional and personal life well and also manages to give time to his family.

Though the actor is not much active on social media, his Instafeed is filled with his family pictures. The actor has a huge fan base and is also among the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. The actor did his acting debut in the year 1996 in a child artist’s role in Ramayan, for which he also won National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

Apart from acting, the actor is also a singer and has sung many Telugu songs like Yamadonga, Follow Follow, Raakasi Raakasi, Kantri and has also tried in playback singing for a Kannada song Geleya Geleya from the film Chakravyuha.

The actor is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer and his fans go crazy whenever the actor performs on-screen. Moreover, the hardworking actor has also performed many times across the world. He is quite passionate about dancing and many times also called as the allrounder of the industry.

On his birthday, his fans have left no chance and have poured wishes for the actor and have also called him the tiger of the industry. Many female fans have also wished the actor on his birthday and called him the coolest and classiest of all.

Here are some wishes for the actor:

Wishing the most energetic and exceptional ACTOR, MASS ka MASTER @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday… Love you Anna. 😍 #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Si8ksmxSFM — Pradeep (@trulypradeep) May 19, 2019

Success comes not just with hard work and talent but with character that stands tall and firm in all weathers. @tarak9999 is one great example of such! Happy birthday🤗🤗God bless #HappyBirthdayNTR — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) May 20, 2019

Many many more happy return of the day young tiger 🎂🎂🍧🍧🍰🍰#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/xyIDCNupUK — Narne Venkata Harish (@NarneVenkata) May 20, 2019

#HappyBirthdayNTR A dynamic actor, all round performer and a huge mass hero.. Best wishes for the biggest of them all – #RRR, @tarak9999 sir.. 👍😊

pic.twitter.com/UkaBU9xfNB — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 19, 2019

