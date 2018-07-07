Happy birthday Kailash Kher! The famous Sufi singer turns 45 today, July 7! Known for superhit songs like Teri Deewani, Ya Rabba, Tere Liye, Yun Hi Chala, Kailash Kher hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Take a look at the 10 best songs of Kailash Kher on his birthday.

Famous Sufi singer, Kailash Kher is celebrating his 45th birthday today, July 7. From Allah Ke Bande Hasde to Kaun Hai Woh from Baahubali, Kher is not only blessed with a unique but also a powerful voice. The 45-year-old singer hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh bags Filmfare award for best male playback singer from Bollywood movie Fanaa. Inspired by the melodious voices of India, Pandit Kumar Gandharva, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and the Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kher has sung over 700 songs.

The singer was born and brought up in Meerut to an amateur musician who regularly sang folk songs in the household event and a housemaker mother. It was 2004 when Ya Rabba singer Kailash Kher formed a Kailasa with Paresh Kamath and Naresh Kamath. From Jhoom Re (2007) to Chaandan Mein (2009), Rangeele (2012), the singer made a comeback with hits like Ishq Anokha, Meharbani Teri, Guru Ghanta and Turiya Turiya.

Take a look at the 10 best songs of Kailash Kher on his 45th birthday!

Artists: Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher

Movie: Swades

Released: 2004

Artists: Kailash Kher, Jaspinder Narula, Salim Merchant, Zubeen Garg

Movie: Agnipankh

Released: 2004

Artist: Kailash Kher

Album: Kailasa

Released: 2006

Artist: Kailash Kher

Album: Kailasa

Released: 2006

Artist: Kailash Kher

Movie: Aamir

Released: 2006

Artist: Kailash Kher

Album: Jhoomo Re

Released: 2007

Artists: Kailash Kher, Priya Darshini

Movie: Kiccha Huccha

Released: 2010

Artist: Kailash Kher

Television show: Tere Liye

Released: 2010

Artist: Kailash Kher

Movie: Shor in the City

Released: 2011

Artists: Kailash Kher, Naresh Kamath, Paresh Kamath

Released: 2014

Genre: Indian Folk

Diya Aur Baati Hum singer has also directed songs of Bollywood films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Sacred Evil – A True Story, Fool N Final, Good Boy Bad Boy, Dasvidaniya, Kurukshetra, Chandni Chowk To China, Aa Dekhen Zara, Darling and Desi Kattey. Happy birthday Kailash Kher!

