Famous Sufi singer, Kailash Kher is celebrating his 45th birthday today, July 7. From Allah Ke Bande Hasde to Kaun Hai Woh from Baahubali, Kher is not only blessed with a unique but also a powerful voice. The 45-year-old singer hailing from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh bags Filmfare award for best male playback singer from Bollywood movie Fanaa. Inspired by the melodious voices of India, Pandit Kumar Gandharva, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and the Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Kher has sung over 700 songs.
The singer was born and brought up in Meerut to an amateur musician who regularly sang folk songs in the household event and a housemaker mother. It was 2004 when Ya Rabba singer Kailash Kher formed a Kailasa with Paresh Kamath and Naresh Kamath. From Jhoom Re (2007) to Chaandan Mein (2009), Rangeele (2012), the singer made a comeback with hits like Ishq Anokha, Meharbani Teri, Guru Ghanta and Turiya Turiya.
Take a look at the 10 best songs of Kailash Kher on his 45th birthday!
Artists: Udit Narayan, Hariharan, Kailash Kher
Movie: Swades
Released: 2004
Artists: Kailash Kher, Jaspinder Narula, Salim Merchant, Zubeen Garg
Movie: Agnipankh
Released: 2004
Artist: Kailash Kher
Album: Kailasa
Released: 2006
Artist: Kailash Kher
Album: Kailasa
Released: 2006
Artist: Kailash Kher
Movie: Aamir
Released: 2006
Artist: Kailash Kher
Album: Jhoomo Re
Released: 2007
Artists: Kailash Kher, Priya Darshini
Movie: Kiccha Huccha
Released: 2010
Artist: Kailash Kher
Television show: Tere Liye
Released: 2010
Artist: Kailash Kher
Movie: Shor in the City
Released: 2011
Artists: Kailash Kher, Naresh Kamath, Paresh Kamath
Released: 2014
Genre: Indian Folk
Diya Aur Baati Hum singer has also directed songs of Bollywood films like Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Sacred Evil – A True Story, Fool N Final, Good Boy Bad Boy, Dasvidaniya, Kurukshetra, Chandni Chowk To China, Aa Dekhen Zara, Darling and Desi Kattey. Happy birthday Kailash Kher!