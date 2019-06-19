Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Tamil stunner Kajal Aggarwal has turned 34 years old today and we get you 5 of her sexy songs which will blow your mind!

Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Popular Telugu star Kajal Aggarwal turns a year older today—June 19. The sensational actress, who is known for working in blockbuster Tamil and Telugu movies such as Chandamama, Magadheera, Khaidi No. 150, Temper, Naan Mahaan Alla, among several others is one of the most popular actresses who has a massive fan base across the country.

Apart from Tamil and Telugu movies, Kajal Aggarwal has also starred in Bollywood movies such as Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Special 26, Singham, and many others. Kajal Aggarwal is also a social media sensation and has millions of followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her fine acting skills, cute face, sexy body, flawless skin, and most of all, she is a phenomenal dancer! Her dance videos, item numbers, hot dance numbers and movie songs get millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube. On her special day, we get you 5 of her sexy songs which will make your day!

Pakka Local song from Janatha Garage: Kajal Aggarwal’s sexy latka-jhatkas in the song are to die for! Dressed in a sexy black and silver lehenga, Kajal Aggarwal sets the screens on fire with her grooving moves!

Chandamama Song from Malayalam movie Businessman: Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu, this song went viral on social media when it was released. Kajal Aggarwal looks sexy in a pink and blue saree.

Diwali Deepaanni song from Dhada movie: Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her sexy and sizzling dance moves in a sexy black shimmery dress.

Dulhara Thumhara song from Kavacham

Macho song from Mersal

