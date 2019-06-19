Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: With her enthralling charm, impressive performances and gorgeous looks, Actor Kajal Aggarwal has carved a space for herself not just in the Tamil and Telugu film industry but also in the hearts of fans. She is not just one of the most bankable stars we have in the industry but is also one of the most loved celebrities on-screen and off-screen.
Whenever she comes on the silver screen, she manages to win hearts with gripping performances and redefines class and beauty. As she turns a year older today on June 19, Industry insiders and millions of fans are showering wishes and appreciation on the actor on social media. The craze of Kajal Aggarwal among the fans is such that #HBDKajalAggarwal is trending on Twitter.
Indian director Sudheer Varma has tweeted a stunning photo of Kajal on her birthday. Extending his wishes, filmmaker wrote that he loved working with Kajal in the Ranarangam and wished her all the best for many more great projects. The director also called her gorgeous beauty with a beautiful heart. Film critic and Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted that despite reaching the heights of stardom, Kajal continues to remain grounded. He further wished her a blockbuster year ahead.
Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut in 2004 with the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. However, she rose to fame with her blockbuster films like Magadheera, Darling, Mr Perfect, Temper, Mersal, Naan Mahaan Alla, Thuppakki and many more. After her impressive performance in Sita, the actor will be seen in upcoming films like Paris Paris, Comali and Ranarangam.