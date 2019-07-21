Happy birthday Kajal Raghwani: As she turns a year older today lets take a look at her top song with Bhojpuri actors Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and others here!

Happy birthday Kajal Raghwani: Born and brought up in Gujrat, Kajal Raghwani is a Bhojpuri actress who loves to dance and keeps on posting pictures and updating her fans with her day to day activities. As she turns a year older today lets take a look at her to 5 songs here.

From starting her career with Rihai in 2013 to featuring with Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav among other stars, Kajal Raghwani has surely achieved a lot in a span of just a few years.

The ever so gorgeous and stunning actress has featured in more than 40 films such as- Devra Bhail Deewana, Patna Se Pakistan, Baj Gail Danka, Bhojpuriya Raja, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Aashik Aawara, Dabang Aashiq, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Ham Hain Hindustani, Pyar Ke Rang Hazaar, Deewanapan, Bairi Kangana 2, Balam Ji Love You, and many more. Her latest movie was Coolie no 1 which was one of the most loved movies and will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri with long-time beau Khesari Lal Yadav.

1. Sorry Sorry

Starring Kajal Raghwani in lead roles, the song has crossed 41 million views on Youtube. See video

2. Tohar Garmi Choda Di

Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani are a couple, well it is speculated, so check out their video here:

3. Gir Gail Odani Ganna Ke

Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh starrer have crossed 20 million views on Youtube! See video

4. Double Trouble

Going by the name, Double Trouble stars Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles. See video

5. Dekh Ke Kuch Kuch Zaroor Hoga

