Happy birthday Kajal Raghwani: Kajal Raghwani is one of the top A stars of the Bhojpuri industry. She started her acting career back in 2013 with Rihai with Aditya Ozha and till now has featured in more than 35 Bhojpuri films. Check out her top 10 hot photos here

Happy birthday Kajal Raghwani: From starting her career back in 2013 with Rihai to now being one of the most sought after actress, Kajal Raghwani is a star and she knows it! As the diva turns a year older today lets take a look at her top 10 photos here. Be it ethnic or western, Kajal Raghwani can slay in any attire.

Born on July 20, 1990, Kajal is a Bhojpuri cinema actress but originally hails from Gujrat. Among starring in different movies and featuring with A-listers of Bhojpuri industry, Kajal Raghwani is a star with more than 300k Instagram followers. She has also been honored with many awards among which she has been given Bhojpuri Best Actress People’s Choice Award in 2016 on International Bhojpuri Film Awards(IBFA) held in Dubai.

Some of her films are- Pratigya 2 with Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav, Devra Bhail Deewana with Manoj Tiwari and Pradeep Pandey, Patna Se Pakistan wioth Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali Dubey, Hukumat, Bhojpuriya Raja, Baj Gail Danka with pawan Singh, and many more such movies.

On the work front, she is currently basking in the success of her movie Coolie no 1 with rumored beau Khesari Lal Yadav. Currently, she is shooting for her two more films- Tere Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri with lover Khesari Lal Yadav.

From her closeups to her donning ethnic attire or western attire, we would like to wish Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani a very happy birthday!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App