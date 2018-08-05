Happy Birthday Kajol: Bollywood diva Kajol, who has charmed the audience with her stellar performances in films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, is welcoming her 44th birthday today on August 5th. On the occasion of her birthday, here are 10 photos that will take you down the memory lane.

From making her fans groove to the tune of ‘Mere Khwabon Me Jo Aaye’ from the film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to making them emotional with her performance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kajol is one of the most graceful and evergreen actors of recent times. After making her debut with Bekhudi and shining to fame with her subsequent films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Fanaa and My Name Is Khan, Kajol has beautifully carved a special place for herself in the Indian Film Industry.

As the diva gears to celebrate her 44th birthday today on August 5, these throwback photos of the evergreen beauty are sure to take you down the memory lane and leave you with a fuzzy feeling in your heart.

when I see my babies together @nysaadevgan A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:27am PST

On the occasion of her birthday, the powerhouse performer will be unveiling the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. Helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada, the film stars Kajol along with Neha Dhupia, Riddhi Sen and Tota Roy Chowdhary. In the film, Kajol will essay the role of a single mother and an aspirational singer.

Speaking about the film, Kajol had earlier told a leading daily that she felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her entire life around her. However, as her son grows up she finds herself becoming more and more indispensible as she puts her life on hold for her son, like most mothers do. After which, she questions her future path and how does she hold onto her son. Kajol further added that Helicopter Eela is a coming-of-age film, more for Eela than her son.

