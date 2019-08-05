One of the most candid, cutest, talented, versatile and the most outspoken actress in the Indian film fraternity, Kajol, has turned a year older today! The diva, who is surely aging like fine wine, is an evergreen actress who made the 90s the most memorable time for all Bollywood buffs with her remarkable performances in movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dushman, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Raju Chacha, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, among many others.

Her on-screen chemistry with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan was loved so much by the fans that whenever they came together in a movie, the film had to emerge as a blockbuster. After giving us some iconic performances such as Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajal in Ishq, among many others.

She won millions of hearts with her comeback film Fanaa in 2006 in which she played the role of a Kashmiri girl Zooni and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Kajol, who is married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, was last seen in Helicopter Eela and also did a cameo in Zero, will be next seen in Om Raut’s upcoming movie Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with her hubby Ajay Devgn after 9 years.

They were last seen in 2010 movie Toonpur Ka Super Hero. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles and is slated to hit the silver screen on January 10 next year. On her special day, let us have a look at 5 of Kajol’s superhit songs which make her one of the most loved and adored stars in the Hindi film industry!

Jaati Hoon Mai from Karan Arjun

Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Chand Sifarish from Fanaa

Ladki Badi Anjani Hai – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

