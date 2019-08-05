Happy Birthday Kajol: As Bollywood actor Kajol turns a year older today, social media is flooded with wishes for the actor. However, one post that is stealing all the attention is Ajay Devgn's hilarious post for the birthday girl. Take a look.

Happy Birthday Kajol: From pulling each other’s leg on several occasions to being each other’s strongest support, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple gave a testament of their strong bond and playful camaraderie as they graced the Koffee With Karan couch earlier this year and spilled several details about their relationship. As Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor turns a year older today, i.e August 5, Ajay Devgn has put out a fun post for his wife.

Sharing a photo of Kajol resting on a couch on her balcony, Ajay added a quirky caption. Telling her to wake up, the actor said that she does not need her beauty sleep as yet. While Ajay did not wish her happy birthday directly, the comment section under the photo is flooded with birthday wishes for the actor.

Responding to the post, Kajol has commented under the post that she is awake and just found out that their son doesn’t have school. It is holidays all around. Earlier this year, Kajol has wished Ajay Devgn on his birthday with an equally funny post. Taking a dig at his serious attitude, Kajol called him her dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. She said she seriously wishes him a wonderful day and year ahead and she seriously thinks he is more awesome at 50.

Workwise, Kajol is a celebrated actor in Bollywood. While her debut film Bekhudi turned out to be a commercial failure, she later rose to fame with her films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan and many more. She was recently seen in the film Helicopter Eela in which she played the role of a teenage boy’s mother.

