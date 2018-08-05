Bollywood's tomboy in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Kajol celebrates her 43rd birthday today, the powerhouse performer has produced many mega-blockbusters and has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses of the B-town. Here's a list of 5 movies that will make you go down the memory lane.

From a conservative NRI in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ to a tomboy in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the one and only actress in Bollywood who has been immensely appreciated for her films, is none other Kajol, who celebrates her 43rd birthday today on August 5, 2018.

Celebrities and fans are pouring their wishes on the evergreen actress on social media platforms and it’s being said that Kajol will celebrate her special day with her family and her husband Ajay Devgn. Our sources in the B’town have revealed that she’ll throw a party for family, friends and industry colleagues.

For nearly 3 decades, the actress has entertained and mesmerised the audiences with her brilliant acting skills. She’s the one actress among a select few who are loved by everyone!

Here are the 5 best movies of the legendary actress

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Kojal and King Khan starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a mega-blockbuster, which made people go crazy over the movie and still people remember this movie to share how much they still love it. If there’s a movie that has managed to retain the charm even after these years, that’s only Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Baazigar (1993)

The Romantic thriller released in 1993, kept the audience talking for years. The film starring Shahrukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol was one of its kind and is still is said to be the most viewed film of that time.

Ishq (1997)

This film established Kajol as one of the most versatile actresses that can take up any role of any kind. The film starring Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Juhi Chawla along with Kajol was a laugh riot and Kajol was praised for her performance even by the worst of her critics.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

King Khan and Shahrukh Khan duo literally dominated the silver with their presence and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, one of the special ones. kajol played an interesting yet unique role of a goofy girl in the first half and a matured woman in the second half. According to many, it is Kajol’s best role ever.

Gupt (1997)

After doing tomboy and girl next door roles with ease, Kajol took the audience by surprise in a thriller starring Bobby Deol. The surprise element and the unique storyline made Gupt one of her best movies ever, according to many film critics.

