Happy birthday Kajol: Kajol Mukherjee to Kajol Devgn, popularly known just as Kajol, has time and again proved her versatility not just by films but also by her fitness and her style. From starting her career in 1992 with Bekhudi to winning her first Filmfare award for best actress for her amazing performance in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol surely has made a name for herself in the industry.

Winner of numerous awards, she holds five Filmfare awards for best actress, apart from being an actress full time she is also a mother and a social activist who has worked for widows and children and even received Karmaveer Puraskaar in 2008. Much loved for her acting skills, and heart touching emotions, Kajol turns a year older today.

In her career of more than two decades, Kajol has featured in more than forty films among which some of her movies are Baazigar, Udhaar ki Zindagi, Karan Arjun, Taaqat, Hulchul, Gundaraj, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Hameshaa, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum and many more. As the star turns forty-five today lets take a look at her top 10 movies.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

One of the most successful movies of the Bollywood industry ever made DDLJ still remains to be on number one. A love story revolving around Raj and Simran two NRI’s. The movie is one of the most romantic movies ever made under the Yash Chopra banner.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997)

Suspense thriller movie bagged her very first Filmfare award for Best Actress in the antagonist role.

Dushman (1998)

One of the best performances of Kajol ever, Dushman is the story of twin sisters, one who is brutally raped and murdered and the other who seeks revenge.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Winning hearts with her performance as Anjali opposite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie bagged her second Filmfare award for best actress award.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Another stellar captivating performance by Kajol, K3G is still one of the most-watched movies of the decade.

