Happy Birthday Kajol: Bollywood actor Kajol, who last appeared in Helicopter Eela, turns a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, here are a few family pictures of the actor–

Happy Birthday Kajol: Kajol Devgn is among the most hardworking and successful actors of Bollywood, who left no stone unturned in her era and conquered hearts with her innocent expressions in films. Today, the actor turns a year older. Apart from ruling the heart of her fans with her work, Kajol is a family person and likes to spend her maximum time with her family.

Whether it is hilarious pictures with her husband Ajay Devgn, posing like a young girl with her daughter Nysa or going on family trips with her fam bam, it seems that Kajol likes to create memories with her family and explore more with them.

On the work front, Kajol made her debut with the film Bekhudi in the year 1992. Later she first appeared in her first commercially hit film Baazigar in 1993 with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Moreover, for her talent and work, the actor has also been lauded with many awards and achievements as she won 5 Filmfare Best actors award.

Here are some family pictures of the actor–

Apart from proving herself well on-screens, the hardworking actor is also a social activist and works for children and widows. For her commendable social work, the actor also received Karmaveer Puraskaar in the year 2008. Some of her hit films include – My Name Is Khan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dushman, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and many more.

Moreover, the actor recently appeared in film Helicopter Eela in the role of Eela Raiturkar. Though the film couldn’t perform well at the box office, it somehow won the heart of the audience. The film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and shared the screens with Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia, Rashi Mal and Zakir Hussain.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App