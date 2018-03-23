Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, has turned 31-year-old today. The actress has given a number of hit films in Bollywood and is known for taking up unique roles in the industry. The actress was recently invited to the Rising India Summit, where she made some remarkable comments regarding, how to deal with life.

It’s Kangana Ranaut’s 31st birthday and yet again the controversy Queen has made headlines for the same. For the past two years, Kangana seems to have been lost in controversies relating to her career and personal relationships. However, it is commendable that the actress had managed to give best performances in some of the top Bollywood films lately. Hailing from a small town in Himachal Pradesh, the starlet landed in the city of Delhi at the age of sixteen to pursue her dream and initially started modeling.

To mention some of Kangana Ranaut’s best movies till date, the diva has starred in Bollywood hits like Gangster in the year 2006, with which she had started her career in the industry, earned her the Filmfare award for the best female actress. Also, in 2011, she played a comic role opposite R Madhavan in the box office hit Tanu Weds Manu, which was well received by the audiences. Later in 2013, the actress was paired opposite her real-life controversial love interest, Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 3, which became one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood. Vikas Bahl’s Queen in 2014, where she portrayed an under-confident young Punjabi woman. She even won best actress award for her film Queen at the 63rd National Film Awards 2015.

Kangana who is known for her bold statements in front of the media and public is one of the most fashionable stars of the Bollywood industry. The actress was also present at the recent Rising India Summit where she opened up about being discriminated. However, she said, “Its ok to be discriminated, people come up with their own perceptions of themselves, which is larger than life but people shouldn’t think that it is happening to themselves only. The world is the way it is, it isn’t fair, you’ve got to make it sure that you know how to work around it.”

Moreover, on the occasion of her birthday, some of her fans took to their Twitter to wish the diva in a very peppy way. The actress is all set to be seen in her next project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is one of the much-awaited films up in line. Her fans are eagerly waiting for the star’s upcoming film to get hypnotized by her charismatic performance.

