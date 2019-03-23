Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: The Simran actor has revealed her upcoming project that is upon a biopic upon the life of Jayalalithaa, the actor-turned-politician. The film will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. Get to know more about the film inside.

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut, the Manikarnika actor have something special for her fans as a return gift, Yes, Kangana who was lastly starred in a periodical drama film will now be playing the role of Jayalalithaa in her biopic. Portraying the story of the most loved actor-turned-politician, Kangana will surely do justice to her role. Reportedly, the film will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. The bilingual film will be directed by Vijay, who has previously helmed films like Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal.

Expressing extreme joy and merriment, Kangana opened up her feelings towards the film she has been offered, she is extremely honored to be the part of the mega project. Adding more to her statement the Tanu Weds Manu actor quoted, Jayalalithaa as one among the biggest female success stories of the century.

The upcoming Biopic upon Jayalalithaa will be penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad who rose to fame after Baahubali and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It is to let everyone know that, Jayalalithaa was one of the most prominent dynamic female leaders of our country. Ther former Chief minister of Tamil Naidu who served over fourteen years.After showing versatility in the acting, she stepped into the political world and earned a lot of respect from everyone.

After film Manikarnika’s grand success Kangana will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga alongside Jassi Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta and will also bring her own life to the big screen in her biopic. It will be interesting to watch the Queen actor sketching her own life story and representing it to the audiences. The highest paid actor of the country turned as a director after directing her own movie Manikarnika., Ranaut made her feature film debut in the movie Gangster, for which she was awarded the Filmfare award for the best female debut. Souring the new heights of success, the Diva will soon be showing her excellent acting skills in her upcoming Biopic upon Jayalalithaa.

