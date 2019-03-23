Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, the actor has announced that she will play actor turned politician Jayalalithaa in her biopic. Tentatively titled as Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil, the biopic will be directed by Vijay and bankrolled under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment.

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has time and again broken the glass ceiling with her unconventional film choices and bold statements exposing the dynamics of the film industry. After playing one of the most fierce women personalities in Indian history, i.e Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the actor is all set to essay the role of actor turned politician Jayalalithaa in her biopic. She made the announcement on the occasion of her birthday, which makes it extra special.

Helmed by Madrasapattinam director Vijay and penned by Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film will be bankrolled under the banner of Vibri and Karma Media and Entertainment. As per latest reports, the film has been titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil.

Confirming the news, Kangana Ranaut has told a news portal that she is honoured to be a part of the film. Calling her one of the biggest female success stories, Kangana said that Jayalalithaa was a superstar who went on to become an iconic politician. She added that it is a great concept for a mainstream film. Director Vijay further added that the female politician is one of the most prominent leaders of India and they will take utmost care while making a film on her life as it is a big responsibility. Applauding Kangana Ranaut, he added that he is very happy that such a talented actor would play the dynamic leader.

Born in Karnataka on February 21, Jayalalithaa appeared in 140 films and served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms. Having earned the title of queen of Tamil Cinema, Jayalalithaa was the first youngest chief minister and won the support of the masses with her charismatic personality.

Having delivered blockbuster film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in upcoming films in Ashwiny Iyer’s Panga co-starring Jassie Gill, Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. As per latest reports, Kangana is also planning to direct and star in her own biopic.

