Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: As the comedy king turns an year older today, here's a tribute to his journey. From the struggle days to the sucess days, here's 5 facts about Kapil Sharma that will blow you away. We have brought some unknown and shocking facts about Kapil Sharma that will leave you surprised. This birthday will mark his first birthday after marriage with his ladylove Ginni Chatrath.

Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities of India who has enjoyed every peek of success. The journey from small screen to big screen has made him achieve many accolades and now, he carries a fanbase of million people. The comedy star has seen his own share of good and bad days and has been a part of life struggles too. With the help of his lady luck and lots of hard work, he climbed the ladders of success.

Often referred to as the comedy king of telly world, Kapil Sharma became a household name in no time. The family show brought him a lot of fame and everyone became a fan of his jokes. Many celebrities graced his show including Bollywood bigwigs Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone. Not just that, it became an important platform to promote upcoming movies too as Kapil Sharma’s comedy nights had a good reach in audience.

1. Believe it or not but Kapil Sharma has been ranked in Forbes’ Richest Indian Celebrity List 2017 where he bagged the 17th position. Yes! You might have heard his success story but this fact is not known by all.

2. The story of his rejection from the Great Indian Laughter Challenge has been quite famous. But not many of his fans know that later he entered the show and even won the trophy!

3. Kapil Sharma might be one of the most popular comedians internationally but this is a fact that he never dreamt of becoming a comedian. Instead, the birthday boy aspired to be a singer and had a dream of singing for Bollywood news.

4. Kapil Sharma left behind many big names of Bollywood like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Farhan Akhtar to win the trophy for CNN IBN Indian of the year.

5. Kapil Sharma, the funny guy who has made all of us laugh used to have heavy consumption alcohol. The actor recently quit it as it was deteriorating his health. Now, he is leading a happy healthy life with wifey Ginni Chatrath.

