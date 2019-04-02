Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who turns a year older today on April 2, has kickstarted his pre-birthday celebrations with his The Kapil Sharma Show family. Take a look at some of the viral photographs from the sets inside.

Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: As comedian turned actor turns a year older today, he decided to celebrate his birthday with his The Kapil Sharma Show family. A few stills from the sets have been going viral where Kapil is enjoying his pre-birthday bash with colleagues and showmances. To make his birthday more memorable even Kiku Sharda and choreographer Remo D Souza were also present.

Kapil Sharma kept it casual and was seen donning a printed tee, white collar shirts and pants whereas Kiku was dressed up in character’s attire whereas Remo D Souza was dressed up in all black avatar!

Take a look at his photos here:

Kapil Sharma also made his acting debut in 2010 with the movie Bhavno Ko Samjho but it didn’t do well at the box office. Some of his other movie where has been featured is ABCD 2, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, and Son Of Manjeet Singh in 2018.

Kapil Sharma was a contestant as Hasde Hasande Ravo and The great Indian LAughter Challange season 3 which bagged him recognition and he turned reality tv host in 2008 for Chhote Miyan, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6, 60th Filmfare awards, 22nd star screen awards, 61st Filmfare awards, The Kapil Sharma show and now The Kapil Sharma season 2.

Kapil last year also tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath and made things official in Jalandhar on December 12.

Kapil Sharma has won six awards among which he has also bagged Indian Television Academy awards in 2012 for best actor Comedy, CNN IBN Indian of the year as Entertainer of the year, Big Star Entertainment awards for Most Entertaining Comedy Show, Star Guilds awards in 2014 for again Best Comedy Show, Sony Guild Film Awards in 2015, Indian Television Academy Awards in 2015.

Kapil Sharma surely has achieved a lot in a small span of time and we would like to wish him a very Happy birthday on this special occasion!

