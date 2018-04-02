Comedian, actor, and producer Kapil Sharma turns a year older on April 2 and on his special day, let us have a look at his extraordinary journey in the industry. The standup comedian, who started his journey from the scratch, witnessed phenomenal success and fame through his shows and became a household name in India.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who is also known as the King of Comedy, turns a year older on Monday—April 2. The comedian, who has ruled Indian television with his super-hit shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has had a rollercoaster ride in the industry. He is a standup comedian, a host, television presenter, actor, and producer. Kapil, who had previously worked in Punjabi shows like Hasde Hasande Ravo on MH One channel, started his career in Mumbai by participating in the reality show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and won that season.

He further rose to fame after he won six seasons of another television show Comedy Circus which aired on Sony Entertainment. However, he witnessed massive success when he started his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil under his banner K9 Productions on Colors after which he became a part of every household in India. All superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and almost the entire Bollywood came on his show making it a huge success. Kapil then made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan directorial Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon which turned out to be a huge success at the Box Office.

Things went sour after he had a fallout with Colors after which he ended Comedy Nights with Kapil but soon came back with a bang with his new show The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony. His downfall began when he had an ugly fight with his co-star Sunil Grover during their return flight from Melbourne Grover, along with Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Soon due to low TRP’s the show went off air and Kapil next film Firangi also tanked at the Box Office.

However, Kapil is a fighter as he is once again back with his new show called Family Time with Kapil Sharma and we hope that the birthday boy is once again able to rule the hearts of Indian audience and rule television with his comedy and spirit once again.

