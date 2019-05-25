Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Director Karan Johar, who is best known for his films in the industry, turns a year older today. Karan Johar is among the most talented and hardworking people in the B-Town. On the occasion of his birthday take a look at his pictures:

Director Karan Johar is counted amongst the most hardworking filmmakers of the industry as he has left no stone unturned to spread the magic of love through his films. Today, the director turns a year older and it is sure that all the celebrities must have planned something very big for the director. Apart from directing, the actor is also known among the biggest producers of the industry. Last year, Karan had produced Dhadak, Raazi and Simmba and all the three performed well at the box office. He is among the people whom everyone in the industry wants to work with.

Even after so many years his films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gum and Student of the Year still retain in the minds of his fans. In the year 2017, the director also welcomed his twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy. In an interview, the actor revealed that he always felt the empty space in his life that meant to be filled with children.

Talking about his preferential choices of clothes and his offbeat approach towards fashion has always created a buzz on social media. The man has always flaunted his innovative style and never fades away in his approach. Take a look at his hard-to-miss looks:

Karan Johar is also known among the best anchors and host as his chat show Koffee With Karan is among the top-rated show of the season. Starting from inviting celebrities, to playing games, gossiping and asking questions is his favourite job which he enjoys to the fullest. Moreover, he has also hosted many shows like Dil Hai Hindustani, India’s Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Next Superstar with Rohit Shetty.

Talking about his upcoming films, the producer is currently gearing up for Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer Good News which also features Diljeet Dosanjh and Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. He is also working on Brahmastra which will hit the silver screens next year and features Alia Bhatt and her beau Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

Take a look at his adorable pictures with his family:

