Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 47th birthday on May 25 and to make it more special the Bollywood celebrities took to social media handle to share their wishes. Be it Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Manish Malhotra or Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta, Parineeti Chopra, everyone made sure to share their warm wishes. Take a look at the wishes.

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, has turned a year older today. To make his day special, Bollywood celebrities showered their warm wishes on the social media for Karan Johar. From Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar to Ekta Kapoor and Ananya Panday, it seems that the entire cinema industry has come up to wish the director on the social media. Even the South actor Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle to share his lovely wish.

However, the wishes which are mostly loved by the netizens are from Sonali Bendre Behl, Madhuri Dixit, Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta, Parineeti Chopra. There are also serval other celebrities who have shared their wishes.

Take a look

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati took to Twitter to wish the popular director Karan Johar. Sharing a monochromatic photo with Karan Johar, he captioned it as Happy Birthday Karan.

Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Karan Johar with her daughter Diva and captioned it is a rare photo of Karan Johar actually smiling and wish ‘happy birthday Karan’

Sonali Bendre shared her wish on Twitter with a throwback photo. In the photograph, Sonali Bendre and Karan Johar can be seen happily posing with Farah Khan. In the caption, she wrote that Yash Chopraji would have been felt proud on his achievements. May the coming year brings him a lot of accolades.

Happy birthday, Karan! Yash ji would've been so proud of all that you have and continue to achieve. May the year ahead bring many more accolades your way. Loads of love and a big hug to you! @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/hgFXxpkhtd — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) May 25, 2019

Madhuri Dixit who had worked in several movies with Karan Johar, she also made sure to share her wish on Twitter. In the caption, she wrote Happy Birthday and she had hoped for loads of happiness, love and good health.

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday dearest @karanjohar. I hope this year is filled with loads of happiness, love and good health🤗 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 25, 2019

Manish Malhotra who is a close friend of Karan Johar also took to Instagram a day before birthday to share his wishes. In the photograph, the duo can be seen striking a pose in style.

Alis Bhatt who made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s movie Student of The Year also took to Instagram to wish her mentor Happy Birthday.

Here is the list of other stars’ wishes

Happy happy bday @karanjohar words will never suffice to convey the love and respect I’ll always have for you ! Have a fab bday in New York and see ya soon 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/9ux5oxmw0E — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) May 25, 2019

Happy birthday @karanjohar. Here’s wishing you loads of love, loads of reasons to smile and health and happiness always.

Xoxo 😘❤😍🤗🤩 #HappyBirthday #Ting #HappyBirthdayKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/ZcMNe3t5EL — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 25, 2019

Happy happy happy birthday @karanjohar 🎂

May this year be full of all things beautiful, good health and everything you desire. You’re an inspiration with heart full of love and we really adore you ❤️ #Happybirthdaykjo pic.twitter.com/DsUJ4eSfJn — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 25, 2019

A happy, happy birthday to the man who taught me that love transforms us into the very best version of ourselves. @karanjohar, I hope many more get to experience your magic. https://t.co/48lUUJ7I1c — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 25, 2019

Wishing a very happy birthday to the love guru himself! @karanjohar, you make dreams come true everyday! https://t.co/DrnEaYgAry — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 25, 2019

Moment etched in time: exactly like your youth, style and effervescence. YEAAAH!!! Happy birthday @karanjohar Have a grand day and Toodles for now. pic.twitter.com/l1Nx1kWOHP — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 25, 2019

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon get busy for his upcoming film Takht. Takht is based on a historical period drama film. It features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kausha, Bhumi Pedneker and Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The film is slated to release in 2020.

