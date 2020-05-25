Celebrities pour in wishes for the most loved director of the Bollywood. Karan Johar receives virtual hugs and kisses from the B-Town celebs on his lockdown birthday and celebrating ith with two kids and mother.

Karan Johar has given phenomenal films and has changed the era of the film industry with a unique plot and direction. He gave Bollywood films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My name is Khan and Student of the year which has changed the perspective of the films in time. All the actors who have worked with him gave him warm wishes and wished him a safe and healthy birthday.

Kareena Kapoor shared an old picture with him and wrote they were sexy earlier and now even more stunning. They both looked super cool in the photo and gave us reminiscence of films like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also Janhvi Kapoor sends virtual hug to the coolest person and captioned it like that. Daboo Ratnani also sends warm wished and shared a throwback photo with fashionista Karan Johar.

Also Manish Malhotra wrote a beautiful note on Karan Johar’s birthday. He said that he is sending wishes on the birthday he could not join but ask him to enjoy it with the kids and Hiroo aunty. Kajol and Karan’s Jodi is super popular and Kajol wished him with the same enthusiasm, she also showed her sadness for not being with him and celebrating.

