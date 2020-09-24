Karan Oberoi is known for his contribution in the field of modelling and has walked the ramp for top fashion designers. The renowned model turns 33 today.

According to one of the leading publications, Karan is also one of the most photographed faces among models in India today and has thousands of professional portfolio pictures wearing high fashion apparels while flaunting his lean muscular body which has made him darling of many young men and women. He has been professionally photographed by many leading photographers from our country.

From ramp to print campaigns to digital and televisions ads he has done all. Today he is celebrated as a popular style and fitness icon. We shall be sharing few fun facts about this birthday boy Karan Oberoi “KO” that you might love to know if you are his fan too-

KO’s favourite holiday destination

Karan Oberoi’s favourite holiday destination is Dubai. He loves Dubai for not just the city it is, but for the people, food and shopping. Also, in India he loves to go to Pushkar, that is his favourite drive to destination from Delhi. He loves the calmness and spiritual vibes of that city.

KO is a firm believer of Astrology

He is a firm believer of astrology, that gets his spiritual side to the world. However he does not have a blind faith in that science, he believes everything comes to you with hard-work and good karma. Also, in his free time, he likes to gain knowledge on the science and is seen wearing an expensive “Neelam” stone in his middle finger.

KO is a big time foodie

He loves eating out and one of comfort food is sushi. Besides being a lover of Sushi, he loves to have Chole Bhature and Delhi chaat whenever he is in his home town. He says the love for good food runs in his family, his father was a true foodie.

KO unlike any other girl loves Shopping!

He says, there are a lot of men who loves shopping but deny it because they think it makes them any less of a man. He is a shopaholic and cannot go 10 days without shopping. He says though he is a shopaholic but he does not spend hours at a store. If he likes something it takes him a minute to try and buy.

KO loves Mumbai more than his home town Delhi.

He does not shy away to admit that he loves the city of dreams – Mumbai, where he shifted almost a decade back. He believes Mumbai connects with his soul. But he cannot deny the fact that part of his heart is always in Delhi because his family lives there. And also, model Karan Oberoi couldn’t resist mentioning the love for Delhi food that he has in him since childhood.