Today, Karan Singh Grover turns a year older. Like a true wife, Bipasha shared the best moments of her hubby's birthday celebration on Instagram. Both of them leaves no chance of supporting each other and regularly uploads photos on social media. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will be next seen in the movie Aadat.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are among the most adorable couples of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to astonish their fans on social media. The couple continues to make headlines every now and then with their adorable photos and videos. Sometime back, both of them also wished each other on Valentines Day with an adorable post and continues to follow the trend. Like every wife, Bipasha recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a lovely video, celebrating her hubby’s birthday. Further, Bipasha captioned the image in a lovely way which proves that both of them leaves no chance of showcasing their love.

Karan and Bipasha got married on April 30, 2016, and since then both of them continues to give major couple goals to their fans on social media. Talking about the professional front, both of them would be seen sharing the screens in the movie Aadat after four years. Prior to this, both of them appeared in the movie Alone in the year 2015 after which they will be appearing in this film. As per reports, Aadat will be thriller romantic film and will feature Natasha Suri and Sonali Raut. The most interesting part about the film is the movie will be produced by singer Mika Singh. In the movie, Bipasha will portray the role of a detective meanwhile, Karan will be seen depicting the role of NRI businessman. The movie is written by Vikram Bhatt and is expected to hit the silver screens this year itself.

