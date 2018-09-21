Queen of beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older today. Born on September 21, 1980, the gorgeous lady became 38 years old this year. Bagging a large number of super-hit movies under her belt, Bebo is one of the top actors of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan has won multiple awards for excellent performances. Here are the list of the most loved songs from her movies and albums.

Born in the popular Kapoor clan of actors, Kareena Kapoor always had acting in her veins. The talented actor debuted with the superhit war movie Refugee in the year 2000 and gave an excellent performance. Kareena played the role of Nazneen, which even bagged her with the Filmfare award for the best debut female. Later, the blockbuster hit family melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham proved to be a path-breaker for her and she gained a major popularity through her glam role Poo in it.

The gorgeous lady got happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 and now they are living a blissful life with their son, Taimur. The versatility of the actor is evident through her journey of various genres in Indian cinema. Be it portraying a comic role to being a part of a serious crime drama or fluttery romance, our Bebo has rocked it all over the years.

These Kareena Kapoor movies have also given us a long list of melodies to relish. Here are some of them:

1. You Are My Soniya

2. Yeh Ishq Haye

3. Teri Meri Kahani

4. High Heels

5. Falak Tak Chal Sath Mere

6. Dil Hara Re

7. Fevicol Se

8. Eli Re Eli

9. Dil Mera Muft Ka

10. Zoobi Zoobi

11. Halkat Jawani

12. Chamak Challo

13. Meri Zindagi Me Ek Ajnabee Ka Intezar Hai

14. Tumse Hi

15. Gela Gela Dil

16. Shukran Allah

17. Raat Ka Nasha

18. Kasam Ki Kasam

19. Bebo Mai Bebo

20. Yeh Mera Dil

