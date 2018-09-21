Born in the popular Kapoor clan of actors, Kareena Kapoor always had acting in her veins. The talented actor debuted with the superhit war movie Refugee in the year 2000 and gave an excellent performance. Kareena played the role of Nazneen, which even bagged her with the Filmfare award for the best debut female. Later, the blockbuster hit family melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham proved to be a path-breaker for her and she gained a major popularity through her glam role Poo in it.
The gorgeous lady got happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 and now they are living a blissful life with their son, Taimur. The versatility of the actor is evident through her journey of various genres in Indian cinema. Be it portraying a comic role to being a part of a serious crime drama or fluttery romance, our Bebo has rocked it all over the years.
These Kareena Kapoor movies have also given us a long list of melodies to relish. Here are some of them:
1. You Are My Soniya
2. Yeh Ishq Haye
3. Teri Meri Kahani
4. High Heels
5. Falak Tak Chal Sath Mere
6. Dil Hara Re
7. Fevicol Se
8. Eli Re Eli
9. Dil Mera Muft Ka
10. Zoobi Zoobi
11. Halkat Jawani
12. Chamak Challo
13. Meri Zindagi Me Ek Ajnabee Ka Intezar Hai
14. Tumse Hi
15. Gela Gela Dil
16. Shukran Allah
17. Raat Ka Nasha
18. Kasam Ki Kasam
19. Bebo Mai Bebo
20. Yeh Mera Dil
