Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate diva, who is one of the top actors of Bollywood, turned a year older today. The gorgeous lady who was born on September 21, 1980, has turned 38 this year. Known for her glam quotient and flawless beauty, Kareena Kapoor Khan carries herself with the utmost elegance and grace. On the occasion of her 38th birthday, here are the 6 most remarkable roles from her career

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor is one of the highest paid actors of Bollywood, who has bagged 6 Filmfare awards under her belt. Exploring all genres of movies, the diva has played all kinds of dramatic roles, be it comedy or crime or romance. And she has rocked it all effortlessly. Daughter of two very well-known personalities – Randhir and Babita Kapoor, Kareena was born with acting in her blood. The talented actor debuted in the year 2000 with the superhit war film Refugee, in which she essayed the role of Nazneen, that was quite loved and appreciated by the audience. She even got awarded with Filmfare Best Debut Award for her excellent debut.

Kareena Kapoor, popularly known as Bebo, married Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012 and since then the hottest couple of Bollywood is lovably called Saifeena.

Bebo is no doubt, the epitome of beauty and the excellent performances by her add up to the charm of her persona. Loved and admired by all, Kareena left some inevitable impressions with some of these iconic roles in her professional life.

1. Princess Kaurwaki in the movie Asoka (2001)

She essayed the role of the princess and looked effortlessly beautiful while flaunting her regal features. The chemistry between Princess Kaurwaki and Asoka was irresistible.

2. Poo in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

The most popular and loved character played by Kareena is also quite relatable for her own life. After all, who could play this ultra-glamorous girl with a “follow me” attitude more than Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan?

3. Chameli in the movie Chameli (2001)

Portraying the character of a prostitute in this movie, Kareena impressed all her fans with the extraordinary performance.

4. Dolly in the movie Omkara (2006)

Kareena knows how to blend herself smoothly for any possible role. In this Vishal Bhardwaj’s film, Bebo was showcased as a fearless young girl and her happening performance in this movie also won her the Filmfare Best Actress (Critics) Award that year.

5. Geet In the movie Jab We Met

The most heart-winning role by this beauty in Jab We Met, which eventually became a universal favourite, turned out to be her path-breaking role. The chirpy and charming geet is the most loved character of her until now.

6. Mahi Arora in Heroine (2012)

Who could portray the life of a Bollywood’s female super-star other than Kareena Kapoor herself? She played the role so beautifully that the critics praised her for it too.

7. Kia in Ki and Ka (2016)

Breaking the gender stereotype, this movie came with a very different theme and Kareena’s ambitious and bold attitude for her career and life inspired a lot of women.

Wish you a very happy birthday Bebo!

