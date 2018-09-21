Rocking the Indian Film Cinema for two decades now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is still one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. 1980 born beauty queen Bebo has turned 38 today and is still slaying Bollywood with her incredible acting skills and star persona. Born star Kareena Kapoor has been ruling the silver screen since a long time now and we love all her glam avatars but these unseen throwback photos will surely surprise you melt your heart.

The epitome of beauty and talent Kareena Kapoor Khan became a year older today. Popularly known as Bebo, she is known for her ultra-glam personality. The diva has bagged multiple Filmfare awards under her belt and is still rocking in Bollywood like a boss. The woman, who slayed the fashion game with her maternity looks when she was pregnant with her little baby boy Taimur, is considered one of the most inspirational actors of Indian Film industry.

Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 38 today. Born on September 21, 1980, Kareena carried forward the talent of Kapoor clan and became one of the top heroines of the tinsel town. The gorgeous lady has many iconic roles under her name and is one of the priciest possession of Indian Cinema.

Started with her debut movie Refugee, the glam girl has managed to carve a special place in the heart of the fans. Her chirpy charming roles like Geet from Jab We Met and strong-headed characters like Kia from Ki and Ka have always been relatable for all of us.

Here are the adorable throwback photos of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor that will surprise you to the core:

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma looks her ethnic best in this regal attire, see photos

Wasn’t our sexy Bebo a little adorable munchkin back then? Here are some snaps of our glamorous poo from the 90s.





ALSO READ: Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection LIVE Updates: Shahid, Shraddha-starrer likely to earn Rs 7 crore on opening day





We wish you a very Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan, keep rocking!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More