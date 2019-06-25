Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: Karishma Kapoor who is one of the top actresses of the ’90s also is one of the hottest and sexy actresses of Bollywood. The actress is celebrating her 45th birthday today. Karisma is the daughter of Bollywood famous actors Randhir Kapoor and Ektra Babita Kapoor. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is also one of Bollywood’s Famous Actress.

Karisma started her film career at the age of 15 with the film Prem Qaidi, released in 1991. She is another rising star in the already famous Kapoor khandaan. From the movie ‘Raja Hindustani’ the fate of Charisma the star reached the seventh heaven. The film was released in 1996. It was a film that changed her career. The success of the film has established Karisma Kapoor as a Megastar. After that, the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, which was released in 1997, proved to be also one of the important movie for Karisma Kapoor.

Often the pictures of Karishma and Kareena on social media give us the sister-goals. Apart from her filmy, very few people know that in 2002, Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan got engaged, but then they broke up in a few months.

However, Karishma Kapoor is away from the silver screen, but even today she is ruling on people’s hearts with her sensational looks and blessed talent. There are more than 4 million followers of her on social media. Karisma Kapoor is known for its beauty in the b-town industry. Karisma Kapoor’s ‘Lolo’ often the actress is in the headline for her bold and sexy look. Check out some of the latest hot and sexy photos of Karishma Kapoor.

