Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor turns 44 today, June 25. The Saajan Chale Sasural diva will celebrate her birthday with her lady loves Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Natasha Poonawala in London. Known for her sizzling performances in movies like Raja Hindustani, one of Bollywood's highest-paid actress started her career at the age of 18. Take a look at the 6 best movies of style icon Karisma Kapoor.

One of the most popular and highest paid divas of Bollywood industry, Karisma Kapoor turns 44 today, June 25! The Raja Hindustani star started her career at the age of 18 in the year 1991 with Prem Qaidi. The chiraag of Kapoor Khandaan, Karisma has been a part of blockbuster movies like Jigar, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No. 1 and Jeet. The stunning beauty, who can still set the theatres on fire has won Best Actress Award by Filmfare. She was even honoured with National Film Award and Filmfare Award for her sizzling performance in Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai.

Take a look at the list of gorgeous Karisma Kapoor’s best films:

Andaz Apna Apna

Release date: 4 November 1994 (India)

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Music director: Tushar Bhatia

Producer: Vinay Kumar Sinha

Coolie No. 1

Release date: 30 June 1995 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Film series: No. 1

Music director: Anand-Milind, Anand Chitragupth, Milind Chitragupth, Shyam-Surender

Raja Hindustani

Release date: 15 November 1996 (India)

Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Music director: Nadeem–Shravan, Surinder Sodhi, Nadeem Saifee

Hero No.1

Release date: 21 February 1997 (India)

Directors: David Dhawan, Tapas Sargharia

Film series: No. 1

Music director: Anand-Milind, Amar Haldipur

Biwi No.1

Release date: 28 May 1999 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Box office: 43.7 crores INR (equivalent to ₹134 crore or US$21 million in 2017)

Hum Saath – Saath Hain

Release date: 5 November 1999 (India)

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Language: Hindi

Music director: Raam Laxman

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of popular actor Randhir Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the Bollywood diva stays connected to her fans on Instagram. She is often seen sharing the pictures and videos of her family and friends. Recently, the star took to her official social media account to let her fans know how much fun she is having with her girls -Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla in London.

