One of the most popular and highest paid divas of Bollywood industry, Karisma Kapoor turns 44 today, June 25! The Raja Hindustani star started her career at the age of 18 in the year 1991 with Prem Qaidi. The chiraag of Kapoor Khandaan, Karisma has been a part of blockbuster movies like Jigar, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No. 1 and Jeet. The stunning beauty, who can still set the theatres on fire has won Best Actress Award by Filmfare. She was even honoured with National Film Award and Filmfare Award for her sizzling performance in Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai.
Take a look at the list of gorgeous Karisma Kapoor’s best films:
Andaz Apna Apna
Release date: 4 November 1994 (India)
Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
Music director: Tushar Bhatia
Producer: Vinay Kumar Sinha
Coolie No. 1
Release date: 30 June 1995 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Film series: No. 1
Music director: Anand-Milind, Anand Chitragupth, Milind Chitragupth, Shyam-Surender
Raja Hindustani
Release date: 15 November 1996 (India)
Director: Dharmesh Darshan
Music director: Nadeem–Shravan, Surinder Sodhi, Nadeem Saifee
Hero No.1
Release date: 21 February 1997 (India)
Directors: David Dhawan, Tapas Sargharia
Film series: No. 1
Music director: Anand-Milind, Amar Haldipur
Biwi No.1
Release date: 28 May 1999 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Box office: 43.7 crores INR (equivalent to ₹134 crore or US$21 million in 2017)
Hum Saath – Saath Hain
Release date: 5 November 1999 (India)
Director: Sooraj Barjatya
Language: Hindi
Music director: Raam Laxman
Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of popular actor Randhir Kapoor and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Born and brought up in Mumbai, the Bollywood diva stays connected to her fans on Instagram. She is often seen sharing the pictures and videos of her family and friends. Recently, the star took to her official social media account to let her fans know how much fun she is having with her girls -Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla in London.
