Renowned Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor is celebrating her 43 birthday in London with her gang. Several of Lolo's celebrity friends such as Sonam Kapoor, Natasha Poonawala and sister Kareena Kapoor has posted pictures on their Instagram post. It is unclear, whether Karishma's rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal a will join the party or not.

Though the entire film industry had gone to Bangkok for attending IIFA Awards 2018, the Karishma Kapoor close friends ditched the award function and are celebrating her birthday in London, United Kingdom. According to a report, on June 24, 2018, Karishma aka Lolo’s celebrity friends and a relative got together in London to ring in the celebrations for her special day. If one looks closely, the gang have posted scores of photographs and videos of her birthday which are doing rounds on various social media platforms.

The 43-year-old actor’s friends went also for a Sunday brunch to kick-start the celebrations for their beloved friend Karishma’s birthday. Most of her friends posted pictures on their official Instagram account. In one of the videos, while Karisma poses for a photograph, Sonam laughs and breaks it to her that she’s recording a video.

Notably, there are several pictures of the actress which has gone viral on social media. The 43-year-old actress can be seen enjoying brunch sessions with her set of friends who also look gorgeous in their attire. Karishma’s sister Kareena is seen pouting, while newly married Sonam Kapoor looks too happy to be around the birthday girl. According to reports, Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja already owns a house in London which made it possible for her to join the chirpy gang.

It is still unclear whether Lolo’s rumoured boyfriend, Sandeep Toshniwal will join the actress in London to celebrate her special day. Toshiwal who is a Mumbai-based businessman has been spotted several times with the actress in various family gathering and events. Sources suggest the duo will soon tie a knot in the coming days. Till we hear from the couple announcing their wedding publicly, let’s take a look at Karisma’s birthday celebrations pictures all the way from London, United Kingdoms.

Sunny days 🌞#frenchreviera🌴#holidaytime😎 #summer2017 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

