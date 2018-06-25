Bollywood actor Karishma Kapoor has turned 43 years old today. On this occasion, scores of his celebrities friends have posted their wishes on Instagram and Twitter. Notably, this actor has won many prestigious awards for her acting in Hindi cinema since 1991. in the past, she was paired with several stars like Govinda and Salman Khan in various movies. Film critic Subash K Jha also called her one of the finest inwardly ravaged characters in the entire Bollywood industry.

Her celebrity friends including director Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Sonam Kapoor have posted wishes for her on various social media platforms. Not only that, scores of her fan has wished her on Twitter.

According to reports, the 43-year-old actor is dating Mumbai-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. The duo has often been clicked together at several family events and parties. However, neither has acknowledged a romance.

The report further suggests that the actress will also do a cameo in Judwaa 2, which is a sequel of her own blockbuster film Judwaa, co-starring with Saloman Khan aka Sallu Bhai.

Notably, the Biwi No.1 actress was married to Sunjay Kapur in the year 2003. She has 2 daughters named Samiera and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. She got divorced from Sunjay in 2016.

On a closer look, Karishma Kapoor has been described by critics as one of the most talented actors in the Bollywood. Her beauty and performances have made her a style for young minds. Reportedly, film critic Subhash K. Jha labelled her the best actress in the post- Sridevi generation.

A business daily report suggests that the actress films have made more than 25 billion with 8 movies making more than Rs 1 billion. She first appeared on the Indian rich published annually in the Business Review Weekly with an estimated net worth of Rs 510 million

We have compiled some of the messages posted by her fans on Twitter and Instagram

