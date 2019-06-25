Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has turned 45 today—June 25 and on her big day, stars like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Singh wished the actress a very happy birthday!

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: The evergreen beauty and one of the most talented actresses of the Indian film fraternity, Karisma Kapoor has turned a year older today—June 25 and on her special day, as Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 45th birthday, Bollywood celebrities wished the actress a very happy birthday and also shared adorable photos with the Raja Hindustani actress.

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared stunning photos with Karisma Kapoor in which we see Karisma Kapoor kissing Sonam Kapoor on her cheeks and they both are giving major friendship goals in the photo! As Karisma Kapoor places a kiss on Sonam’s cheeks, they both make a cute pose and Sonam has an adorable smile on her face.

While Karisma Kapoor is wearing an orange and blue check shirt, Sonam Kapoor is dressed in a classy white shirt. Another Bollywood star to wish LoLo a very happy birthday is Malaika Arora and Amrita Singh. The photos have gone viral on social media.

Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor is currently in London where she is celebrating her big day with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor is known for movies like Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Saajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Chal Mere Bhai, among many others.

Karisma Kapoor is a doting mother to two adorable kids and is known for her comic-timing, flawless beauty, and fine acting skills. She is one of the most popular actresses from the 90s and is also a phenomenal dancer.

