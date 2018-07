Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif turns 35 today! The Tiger Zinda Hai star made her B-town debut with Boom in 2003 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Zeenat Aman, Javed Jaffrey and Boman Irani. She is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan starring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. She will also star in Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Take a look at the 10 best movies of Bollywood's Chickni Chameli on her special day.

The Chickni Chameli of Bollywood turns 35 today! Katrina Kaif, known for her amazing performances in movies made her Bollywood debut in Boom in 2003. From Humko Deewana Kar Gaye to Maineh Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Dhoom 3, Fitoor, gorgeous lady of B-Town has always been shutterbug’s favourite. Baar Baar Dekho star Katrina Kaif was last seen in blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai starring her former boyfriend and Bollywood Bhai Jaan Salman Khan. The actor is currently busy shooting for two upcoming movies Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. She will also star in Shahrukh Khan’s Zeo, that is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.

Namastey London

Release date: 23 March 2007

Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Clive Standen, Upen Patel, Javed Sheikh, Tiffany Mulheron, Riteish Deshmukh, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Vir Das and Kunal Kumar.

Welcome

Release date: 21 December 2007

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat, Sanjay Mishra, Supriya Karnik, Shereveer Vakil, Malaika Arora Khan and Mushtaq Khan.

Race

Release date: 21 March 2008

Directors: Mustan Burmawalla, Abbas Burmawalla

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sameera Reddy, Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever and Kiku Sharda.

New York

Release date: 26 June 2009

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddique, Samrat Chakrabarti and Ali Quli Mirza.

Rajneeti 2

Release date: 4 June 2010

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Shruti Seth, Chetan Pandit, Vinay Apte and Barkha Sengupta.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Release date: 15 July 2011

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin, Ariadna Cabrol, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval and Suhel Seth.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Release date: 9 September 2011

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Imran Khan, Ali Zafar, Tara D’Souza, Sufi Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh, Karmveer Choudhary, Arfeen Khan, Brijendra Kala and John Abraham.

Agneepath

Release date: 26 January 2012

Director: Karan Malhotra

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Om Puri, Priyanka Chopra, Zarina Wahab, Chetan Pandit, Sachin Khedekar, Rajesh Vivek, Ali Asgar, Inaamulhaq and Rajesh Tandon.

Ek Tha Tiger

Release date: 15 August 2012

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Salman Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad, Roshan Seth and Gavie Chahal.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Release date: 22 December 2017

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Cast: Salman Khan, Sajjad Delafrooz, Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad, Neha Hinge and Gavie Chahal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More