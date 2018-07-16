Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: On the occasion of Katrina Kaif's birthday on July 16, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria, has wished her BFF by posting a throwback photo. In the photo, Katrina Kaif can be dressed in a blue boxing shrug while Alia can be seen in a red boxing shrug that reads 'BFF'.

From gyming and partying with each other to calling each other their ‘BFF’, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have time and again proved that the leading ladies of Bollywood can be best of friends. However, the tables were supposedly turned when Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, in the latest interview with a leading fashion magazine, had admitted that he is dating Alia. After Katrina and Alia stopped featuring in each other’s Instagram profile and being spotted together, speculations were rife that all is not well between the two divas.

On the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s 35th birthday, Alia decided to put an end to all the speculations and posted a photo of her with the fashionista. Snapped on the sets on BFF with Vogue, Katrina can be seen looking ravishing as ever in a blue shrug while Alia can be seen donning a red shrug which reads Bff. In the picture, Alia has wished her happy birthday with cute stickers.

Opening up about their relationship to a leading daily, Ranbir had stated that it is really new right now and he does not want to overspeak right now. Speaking about Alia, he had added that as a person and as an actor, Alia is flowing right now. When he watches her and when he watches her perform, she gives something that he is aspiring for himself.

According to the latest buzz, a source close to a leading daily had revealed that Katrina knows how things will end between Ranbir and Alia. She has been there and she has seen it all. The source added that it is not in her nature to poke her nose in other’s affairs so she’s just keeping quiet.

